Aakhri Sach trailer out: Tamannaah Bhatia investigates Burari deaths in this crime series

The makers have released the trailer of Aakhri Sach featuring Tamannaah Bhatia as the investigative officer. The crime investigative thriller deals with a tragic event experienced by a family one night. The series will open many mysteries and delve into the lives of each of the interesting characters.

Aakhri Sach is touted to be based on the Burari deaths that shook Delhi in 2018. Directed by Robbie Grewal and written by Saurav Dey, the series will also star Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij, and Sanjeev Chopra.

Director of Aakhri Sach said that “The series was created to narrate a story about a complicated case by bringing the police point of view to the forefront”.

Tamannaah Bhatia said that “When the series came to me, it was a story that immediately shook my very core. This character is very special to me- firstly because it’s the first time ever I am playing a police officer in a long format and secondly, the emotional vulnerability of Anya that Aakhri Sach displays is like none another”.

Abhishek Banerjee too opened up about playing Bhuvan in Disney+ Hotstar’s Aakhri Sach saying, "Aakhri Sach delves into the darkest corners of the human mind. The journey of bringing this character to life has been a complicated process that I was so excited to play from the very first time I got this script. I believe the audience will be spellbound by the raw emotions and thought-provoking revelations Aakhri Sach offers and I can’t wait for everyone to watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Aakhri Sach will premiere on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar on August 25.

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently seen in back-to-back series Lust Stories 2 and Jee Karda which gained success for her roles in these.

