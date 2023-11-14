'You ignored the other 4 actors...' Zoya Akhtar snaps back at media on The Archies cast debate

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar has always been on point in articulating her thoughts and putting them into words. She recently broke the silence on the fuss around The Archies cast. The director who is gearing up for the release of her film said that it's a media problem and not theirs. In a new interview with Film Companion, Zoya was asked if she roped Suhana Khan and the other two star kids in the film for their brand name, the director snapped back and gave the media a dose of their own medicine. Zoya chose to end the nepotism blame game and questioned the media for only talking about the three-star kids and not mentioning the other 'outsider' actors.

What did Zoya Akhtar Say?

For the unversed, The Archies features Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles. Along with four other actors, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda will also mark their acting debuts. Speaking about the same director Zoya Akhtar said that the makers have put seven faces on the posters but still the media chose to talk only about the three. And the worst part is that then the media only turns around and puts the makers in a spot and questions them about nepotism. "Actually, you're the one not giving the other four attention. You've just ignored four. And you took away their moment. it's heartbreaking to see. So sorry. Your problem, " added Zoya.

The co-creator of the film Reema Kagti also didn't shy away from speaking her mind and said that she was constantly asked about three starkids but there are seven kids in the film. Do you know the other four’s names? Did you bother to look at them?’ said Kagti. She even further added that as makers they are very excited for all of them and even felt sad for the other four actors.

The Archies will be released on December 7, 2023, on Netflix.

