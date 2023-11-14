'Most mismatch jodi...': Saba Azad-Hrithik Roshan trolled over their Diwali pictures

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan

Greek god of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan celebrated Diwali with his family and girlfriend Saba Azad. The actor also took to his Instagram profile to post some pictures from his Diwali celebration. In the picture, Roshan can be seen sitting along with his girlfriend Saba on the stairs and the rest of the family can be seen standing behind them. Fans even notice Roshan holding Azad's hands in the picture. While he donned a black paint suit, Saba wore a green and red-coloured lehenga and both looked attractive. However, seems like social media users have still not digested this pairing as they chose to once again troll the couple for the age difference.

Hrithik Roshan's comment section is filled with trolls and hate comments. While some users reminded them of the age gap of 11 years while others expressed their dismay over this pairing. A user even wrote, "Most mismatch Jodi in front." Another user wrote, "I'm a big fan of Hrithik sir but sir ur life partner is a very very bad choice," while another comment read, "Totally mismatch Hrithik ...u deserve better."

Have a look at the post here:

However, this is not the first time that Saba has been trolled for dating Hrithik. The actor-singer has always been at the gunpoint of trolls ever since the couple chose to public their relationship. They have been together for more than a year now but seems like social media users are never going to get over from this.

Also Read: 'Sikka Uchala Gaya Hai...' Badshah reacts to dating rumours with Mrunal Thakur

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has a cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which is being praised a lot. The actor was seen last in Vikram Vedha which did not do wonders at the box office despite a good storyline and on-point star cast. However, the actor is shooting for Sidharth Anand's Fighter. The film is said to be India's first aerial action film. Hrithik will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time in this film. Fighter will be released in January 2024.

Latest Bollywood News