Yash Chopra death anniversary: Bollywood celebrities you don’t know are related to the late filmmaker

There are a very few people in the world who do not need an introduction and Yash Chopra is one of them. He was a master of his art who gave Hindi cinema some of its iconic films like Kabhi Kabhie, Chandni, Darr, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Lamhe, Veer Zara and many more. The legendary filmmaker passed away on October 21, 2012 due to multiple organ failure while being treated for Dengue fever.

However, Yash Chopra left behind a long legacy of films and relations which still speak for him. As his wife Pamela Chopra once said he was all about three things, “Films, Friends and Food.” On Yash Chopra’s 8th death anniversary today, we bring you a list of some celebrities you didn’t know were related to him. Take a look

Karan Johar

Karan Johar who owns Dharma Productions is Yash Chopra’s nephew as his mother Hiroo Johar is Yash Chopra’s real sister. Apart from this Yash Chopra began his filmy career while assisting I S Johar who also happen to be Karan Johar’s father Yash Johar’s elder brother.

Simi Garewal

Simi Garewal is one of the famous faces when it comes to hosting a talk show. She gained popularity after her ‘Rendezvous With Simi Garewal.’ The veteran actress is Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra’s first cousin. Yes, Simi’s mother Darshi was Pamela Chopra's father Mohinder Singh’s sister.

Kajol

Kajol has been a prominent name who has worked in many Yash Raj Films as a lead. Her popular films under the banner are Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Fannaa. She is also related to the legendary filmmaker through her second cousin Rani Mukerji. Rani and Kajol are second cousins through their paternal side and Rani is now married to Yash Chopra’s eldest son Aditya Chopra. Well, even if it’s a distant relation, the duo are connected.

Ayan Mukerji

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji also shares the similar relation with Yash Chopra as Kajol does. He is the second cousin of actress Rani Mukerji who is Yash Chopra’s daughter in-law.

