Follow us on Image Source : X When and where to watch Oscar Awards 2024 Nominations in India?

Oscar Awards 2024 Nominations: Now there are only a few hours left for the nominations for the Oscar Awards, which are among the world's most prestigious awards, to be announced. The nominations will be announced on Tuesday evening Indian time. Films that are expected to dominate include Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

When will the nominations be announced?

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on January 23 at 5:30 am (ET). According to Indian time, the nominations will be announced on January 23 at 7 pm. The nominations for the Oscar Awards 2024 will be announced by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. For the unversed, voting for nominations began on 11 January and closed on 16 January.

Where to watch Oscar nominations?

In India, you can watch the nominations of the 96th Academy Awards from 7 pm on Tuesday on its YouTube channel, where live streaming will be done. Nominations can also be viewed on the Academy link https://www.oscars.org/how-to-watch/.

15 films shortlisted in 'International Feature Film' category

The short list of 10 categories has been released. These categories are- Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Make-up and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Songs), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound and Visual Effects.

India went to compete in the 2018 International Feature Film category, but could not make it to the short list. The 15 films which have been selected in the short list are given below. Five of these films will reach Oscar Award nominations.

Amerikatsi (Armenia) The Monk and the Gun (Bhutan) The Promised Land (Denmark) Fallen Leaves (Finland) The Taste of Things (France) The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany) Godland (Iceland) Io Capitano (Italy) Perfect Days (Japan) Totem (Mexico) The Mother of All Lies (Morocco) Society of the Snow (Spain) Four Daughters (Tunisia) 20 Days in Mariupol (Ukraine) The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

When will the Oscar Awards winners be announced?

The winners of the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on March 10 at a ceremony held at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood. The ceremony will begin at approximately 5 am Indian time on March 11.