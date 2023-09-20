WATCH: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde joins Salman Khan for Ganpati puja at Arpita Khan-Ayush Sharma's house

Follow us on Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at Arpita Khan-Ayush Sharma's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bandra

Ganpati celebrations at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's home have always been a star-studded event. This year was no different. On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Arpita Khan-Ayush Sharma's house in Bandra for the celebrations. During his visit, he also met Salman's mother Salma Khan. On this occasion, Salman Khan along with Arpita Sharma, mother Salma Khan and MLAs Ravindra Phatak and Rahul Kanal were present. Both Eknath Shinde and Salman Khan also posed for the paparazzi.

For the celebrations, Salman Khan sported a blue full-sleeve shirt paired with black pants, while Eknath Shinde white-coloured full-sleeve shirt along with matching pants.

Apart from the state's CM, the event was also attended by several other family members including Atul Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan, and Helen.

Earlier today, Arpita even shared a few pictures of her kids and husband Ayush from the celebrations on her Instagram handle.

In one of the posts, she mentioned that her kids are the 'best blessings' and wrote, ''I am grateful & thankful everyday, for the best blessings you have ever given me our babies.''

In another post, she shared a picture of herself alongwith hubby Ayush and kids. In the caption, she quoted a line said by Princess Diana and wrote, ''Family is the most important thing in the world.''

