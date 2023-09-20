Wednesday, September 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar blessed with baby girl, singer says 'we are elated'

Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar blessed with baby girl, singer says 'we are elated'

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya were expecting the baby on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and on Wednesday the duo finally informed the good news of the newest addition to their family.

Reported By : Namrata Dubey Written By : Aseem Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: September 20, 2023 20:13 IST
rahul vaidya, disha parmar
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Singer Rahul Vaidya and TV actress Disha Parmar have welcomed a baby girl. The celebrity couple on Wednesday jointly announced the news on Instagram along with a cute baby elephant animated photo. The duo have embarked their parenthood journey on September 20 and said that they are 'elated'. 

Check out their post: 

In the caption, the singer informed that both the baby and Disha are healthy and doing perfectly fine. He also thanked the hospital and the gynaecologist, who was responsible for Disha's health from conceiving the baby till the delivery.

He wrote, ''We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! pls bless the baby.''

A week ago, the singer shared a cute video of himself cutely kissing Disha's baby bump with a text on it, which reads ''A kiss from your papa.''

In May, the couple announced their pregnancy sharing a cute post on Instagram. The post featured two photos where in the first one Rahul can be seen holding a slate mentioning 'Mummy & Daddy'' while Disha was standing alongside him with a hand over his shoulder. In the next one, the duo shared a sonography image of their to-be baby.

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News