Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar blessed with baby girl, singer says 'we are elated'

Singer Rahul Vaidya and TV actress Disha Parmar have welcomed a baby girl. The celebrity couple on Wednesday jointly announced the news on Instagram along with a cute baby elephant animated photo. The duo have embarked their parenthood journey on September 20 and said that they are 'elated'.

Check out their post:

In the caption, the singer informed that both the baby and Disha are healthy and doing perfectly fine. He also thanked the hospital and the gynaecologist, who was responsible for Disha's health from conceiving the baby till the delivery.

He wrote, ''We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! pls bless the baby.''

A week ago, the singer shared a cute video of himself cutely kissing Disha's baby bump with a text on it, which reads ''A kiss from your papa.''

In May, the couple announced their pregnancy sharing a cute post on Instagram. The post featured two photos where in the first one Rahul can be seen holding a slate mentioning 'Mummy & Daddy'' while Disha was standing alongside him with a hand over his shoulder. In the next one, the duo shared a sonography image of their to-be baby.

