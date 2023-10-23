Watch: Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee seen together for Durga Puja festivities

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rani Mukherjee and Jaya Bachchan

Bollywood is immersed in Durga Puja festivities. On Navami, many Bollywood celebrities turned up at the pandal including names like Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, and Jackie Shroff among others. A video of Rani Mukherjee and Jaya Bachchan is going viral on social media. The duo sitting together really captured the interest of the audience. As soon as the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Rani enjoys pooja by her heart she is happy from inside." Another user wrote, "They both look good together".

In the clip, Rani Mukherjee looks gorgeous in a golden saree with a green border. She completed her look with a jewellery set and gajra decorating her hair. Whereas Jaya Bachchan looked elegant in a golden saree.

Rani Mukherjee was also seen with Kajol and were seen embracing each other. The iconic duo from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai looked every bit elegant and posed for the paparazzi. Rani Mukherjee was seen grooving with Jackie Shroff as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani Mukherjee was last seen in Mrs Chaterjee vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chiber, the film is inspired by the real-life story of an Indian couple whose children were taken by Norwegian authorities in 2011. The film received positive reviews and Rani Mukherjee was lauded for her portrayal of Debika Chatterjee in the film. While Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan. She played the role of Dhanalakshmi Randhawa, Rocky's grandmother. Apart from Jaya Bachchan, the film also starred Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Tota Roy Chowdhry, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog among others. The film garnered positive reviews and fared well at the box office.

