Vishal Bhardwaj gives an update about Haider 2, says' Shahid ne baal kata liya, iska matlab..'

Filmmaker and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj recently addressed the rumours of a sequel to Haider starring Shahid Kapoor. According to a report in Hindustan Times, he responded to the anticipation of the film after Shahid Kapoor's recent haircut. He said, "Shahid ne baal kata liye, iska yeh matlab thodi Haider 2 ho jayegi. There is no reason to make a second part as Kashmir is in a different stage". He further said that I am happy to see that people haven't forgotten the first part of Haider.

But, Haider was connected to Kashmir and right now I don't have anything to say on Kashmir, so there is no point in Haider 2 right now". When it comes to choosing his projects, Bharadwaj reveals that genre diversity is paramount to him, pointing out his recent directorial Khufiya. “I have many things in mind while approaching a project. It also matters to me if I have played with any genre or not. Repetition is very boring for me. Espionage is a genre that I always wanted to explore, and when I explored this book, Escape To Nowhere, it had many details about the R&AW operations, and that is what excited me.”

Vishal Bhardwaj's latest film Khufiya released on October 5 on the OTT platform Netflix. The spy thriller film is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere. It stars Tabu, Ali, Fazal and Wamiqa Gabi. Khufiya tells the story of an operative of the Indian spy agency known as R&AW who is assigned to track down a mole who is selling defence secrets while grappling with her dual identity as a spy and a lover.

