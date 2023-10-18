Will Anushka QUIT acting after second child? Her old statement on marriage, kids goes VIRAL | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Will Anushka QUIT acting after second child

At a time when rumour mills are buzzing that Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is expecting her second child, an old video of hers has surfaced online wherein the actress can be heard stating that she won't work after kids. She had made the statement while speaking to Simi Garewal at India’s Most Desirable. Anushka was asked about the importance of marriage, to which she responded,“Very important. I want to be married. I want to have kids and when I am married, I probably do not want to be working”.

Though Anushka and Virat are yet to confirm the pregnancy reports, the viral video has got people talking, and wondering if the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor will quit acting after having her second child. One person commented that they couldn't remember seeing her in any movies after 'Sui Dhaaga,' and another thought that she might be enjoying life outside of the film industry. Notably, Anushka has taken breaks from her acting career in the past, especially after giving birth to Vamika.

IS ANUSHKA EXPECTING HER SECOND CHILD?

Several reports have claimed that Anushka Sharma is in her second trimester of pregnancy, which is why she's keeping a low profile and avoiding public appearances. A recent video has also emerged online showing Anushka inside her car. When photographers approached her for pictures, she clearly declined to be clicked.

"Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage.” The source also mentioned that Anushka has been away from the public eye to avoid speculation", Hindustan Times reported quoting a source.

NO OFFICIAL STATEMENT YET

While there hasn't been an official statement from the couple regarding the pregnancy rumours, Anushka Sharma posted a cryptic message on Instagram a few days ago.

In her post, she talked about opinions and judgments, saying, "When you understand that every opinion is a vision loaded with personal history, you will begin to understand that all judgment is a confession."

