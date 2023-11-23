Thursday, November 23, 2023
     
Video captures moment Russian actress was killed by Ukrainian strike while singing | WATCH

In the video, Menshikh can be seen crooning on stage against the backdrop of a Russian flag when the building was hit. An explosion can be heard as the building shakes before the lights go out and people can be heard screaming, with one man simply shouting “Fuck!”

Surabhi Shaurya Edited By: Surabhi Shaurya @SurabhiShaurya New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2023 16:21 IST
Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEO Russian actress killed by Ukrainian strike while singing

Polina Menshikh, a Russian actress has been killed while performing for her country's troops on stage in a Russian-controlled area of eastern Ukraine. Reports claimed that Polina (40) was singing at celebrations for a Russian military holiday when Ukrainian forces carried out a strike in the Donbas region. A video capturing her final moments on stage has also emerged on social media. 

In the video footage, Menshikh is seen singing on stage, framed by the prominent presence of a Russian flag in the background. However, the performance takes a terrifying turn when the building is suddenly struck. The impact is accompanied by a deafening explosion, causing the structure to shake violently. As chaos ensues, the lights abruptly go out, plunging the scene into darkness. The air is filled with the chilling sounds of people screaming. 

Confirming her death, the St. Petersburg theatre with which Menshikh worked said, “It is with great pain that we inform you Polina Menshikh, famous as the director of one of the versions of ‘The Last Trial,’ died yesterday at a performance in Donbas as a result of shelling,” the theatre’s press service said.

