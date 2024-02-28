Veteran Tamil actor Saravanan joins Dhanush's 50th film titled Raayan

Follow us on Image Source : X Earlier, Dhanush shared the first look of actress Aparna Balamurali

Veteran Tamil actor Saravanan has joined the cast of Tamil superstar Dhanush’s second directorial film titled Raayan.

On Tuesday, Dhanush took to his X and shared the look of Saravanan from the film. In the monochromatic picture, Saravanan can be seen sitting on a chair with his head tilted down as raindrops cloud the frame.

Dhanush wrote in the caption, “Saravanan sir from Raayan”.

Raayan also marks Dhanush’s 50th film, and also stars Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, S J Suryah, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Raayan, which has been written by Dhanush himself, is expected to be a gangster drama, set against the backdrop of North Madras. Dhanush is rumoured to be playing the lead character of a cook who was formerly a gangster.

On Feburary 23, Dhanush announced that Prakash Raj will be playing a key role in Raayan. He also shared his first look poster wherein Prakash can be seen sitting on a chair with his eyes closed.

This is Dhanush’s second directorial project after his Pa Paandi, which starred Rajkiran and Revathi.

For the unversed, the film is backed by Sun Pictures. A release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Apart from Raayan, Dhanush also has few other directorial projects including Mounika Devi and Shri Mahadev-starrer Avalum Naanum and Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, which stars Mathew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Anikha Surendran.

