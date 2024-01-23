'Very fortunate, will definitely come..': Rajinikanth after Ram Mandir consecration ceremony | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Superstar Rajinikanth was present in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir inauguration,

Ram Mandir consecration ceremony took place on Monday, January 22, 2024, in Ayodhya. The event was attended by many popular film celebrities, who were lucky enough witnessed the grand spectacle live in front of them. One of them was superstar Rajinikanth, who is often seen seeking blessing at different iconic temple across India, attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of grand Ram Mandir.

After the conclusion of the ceremony, the Kabali actor in a small talk with news agency ANI, talked about his experience and said, ''It was a historic event and I am very fortunate. Will definitely come to Ayodhya every year.''

Who attended the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir?

Personalities from various fields including politics, the film industry, the sports world, and others were present in Ayodhya on Monday. From Sachin Tendulkar, and Amitabh Bachchan to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the grand event of Ram Lalla's consecration in Ram Mandir was attended by many big names.

Some of these popular names include Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kumble, Mukesh Ambani, and Baba Ramdev amonf several others.

The grand event of Ayodhya

Bringing an end to the 500-year-long exile of Lord Ram, the new idol of Ram Lalla, in its five-year-old form, was consecrated in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were witness to the historic moment when the face of Ram Lalla was unveiled for the first time after its Pran Pratishtha.

Ahead of the ceremony, singers Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, and Shankar Mahadevan also gave special performances.

