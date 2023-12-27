Varun Dhawan suffers another leg injury while shooting for VD18 | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan will also be seen alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Indian adaptation of Citadel.

Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming 18th film in Kerala, has suffered another leg injury. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a short video on Insta Stories wherein he is showing his injured right leg and his foot is covered with a white-coloured bandage.

Along with the video, he wrote, ''Another day of shoot #vd18.'' This is not the first time Varun suffered a leg injury while shooting for the upcoming flick. A few days back, he shared a similar picture on his Instagram account informing his fans about the injury he suffered. Along with the picture, he earlier wrote, ''Swollen shin banged it into an iron rod.''

Soon after the filming for VD18 commenced in August this year, Varun got injured for the first time the next day. The next month, he injured his leg and shared a video of himself using ice therapy.

The film is tentatively titled VD18 as it is Varun's 18th film of his career. Directed by Kalees, the film is bankrolled by Atlee and Murad Khetani.

Apart from Varun, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan's latest Instagram Stories.

No other information about the upcoming film has been unveiled by its makers.

Varun Dhawan's other projects

Varun was last seen in director Nitesh Tiwari’s romantic drama film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The 36-year-old actor will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Apart from this, Varun recently appeared on the latest season of the celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan, alongside his Student of the Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra

