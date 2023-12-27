Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shares first glimpse of twin daughters, reveals their names

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rubina Dilaik got married to Abhinav Shukla on June 21, 2018.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who welcomed twin daughters in the previous month, took to her Instagram handle to share the first glimpse of her kids on their first month anniversary. The post was jointly shared by herself and her husband Abhinav Shukla on the platform wherein the celebrity couple can be seen posing while holding one daughter each. In the series of pictures, she also revealed their names which are, Edhaa and Jeeva.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, ''Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today …. Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes For our angels.''

Reacting to the post, many celebrities extended their best wishes to the couple. In the comment section, TV actress Simple Kaul posted a heart emoji. Singer Vishal Mishra wrote, ''Sending love and prayers.'' Talk show host Nayandeep Rakshit wrote, ''Congratulations my Rubi and Abhinav. You guys will be the coolest and I know the most correct parents ever. Can't wait to come see the little ones.'' Congratulating the couple for 'lovely' names for their daughters, actress Charrul Malik commented, ''Lovely names ..Edhaa & Jeeva. Stay blessed. Congrats.''

Singer Neha Kakkar also commented and shared a heart emoji along with a blessed face emoji.

Earlier, in an interview Rubina revealed how she and her husband were 'extremely' excited when they found out that they were blessed with twins. ''When we got to know about it first that we are blessed with twins, I still remember Abhinav’s reaction. We saw it during the ultrasound and he’s like no way! I said yeah, that’s the truth. He’s like no, no, no way! I told him that that's what the doctors is saying,'' she said.

