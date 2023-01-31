Tuesday, January 31, 2023
     
Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor's Bawaal release date postponed? Here's what we know

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie Bawaal has been postponed due to technical reasons. The movie was slated to release on 7th April 2023.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: January 31, 2023 20:38 IST
Bawaal
Image Source : TWITTER/@VARUN_NSS Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor from the movie Bawaal

The release of the upcoming Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer film 'Bawaal' has been pushed to a later date. The reason behind it is said to be the VFX and other technical requirements of the film. As per other reports, the film’s crew has realised the VFX will take more time than they anticipated in some of the sequences. The film has reportedly been shot using special technology in Poland. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Varun Dhawn Janhvi Kapoor: Bawaal shifts ahead… #Bawaal - which reunites producer #SajidNadiadwala and director #NiteshTiwari after #Chhichhore - won’t release on 7 April 2023… Reason: VFX and technical requirements.” 

The new release date of the film, however, is something that the makers are still mulling over and will only divulge details once they get through the technical part. Commenting on the pushing of the release date, Nitesh Tiwari said, "The visual finesse we want to achieve on these sequences will need more time than we expected. We don't want to cut short at anything because our purpose is to bring nothing but the best version of our vision to our viewers."

The film's new release date hasn't been revealed yet but the makers are soon expected to make an announcement. The film, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, has been shot using special technology in Poland and is ambitious in its on-screen presentation. After Adipurush it is the second movie that has deferred its release date due to VFX issues. The Om Raut's film received a negative reaction to its VFX and CGI upon the teaser release. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan will be seen sharing the screen in the movie.

Bawaal is a love story that has been shot across various locations in Europe, including Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, and Warsaw. A small portion was shot in India as well last year. The shoot was wrapped in August 2022 and the post-production work has been underway since. As per sources, the film has been mounted on an ambitious scale and hence, the makers want to leave no stone unturned.

(With inputs from IANS)

