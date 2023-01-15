Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay's film leaps ahead of Ajith Kumar's Tamil movie

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ijay's Varisu and Ajith's Thunivu are thriving in cinema halls

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 4: It is one of the biggest clashes of Tamil cinema, as Vijay and Ajith come face to face with their Pongal releases. The two films have surpassed expectations in terms of box office numbers. Both have been earning in double digits serving the audience with the right material during the festive season. However, it's Vijay who is impressing the audience a little more than Ajith.

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Report

At a time, when the latest Bollywood film on the block, Kuttey, starring Arjun Kapoor is struggling to gain an audience in the theatres, Varisu and Thunivu are thriving. The two are doing phenomenal business. As per early box office predictions, while Ajith starter Thunivu earned over Rs 11 Cr, Vijay made a mark with a staggering business of Rs 17 Cr. The total box office collections of both these films have gone beyond Rs 40 Cr.

About Varisu

Varisu is a story of a man who is the son of a business tycoon. He is forced to take over his father’s empire under some unfavorable circumstances. The film is jointly scripted by director Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ashishor Solomon. Rashmika Mandanna appeared as the female lead opposite Vijay. Besides them, it also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish. Producer Dil Raju has backed the film under his banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. S Thaman has composed music for the film.

About Thunivu

The action thriller has Ajith Kumar playing a slightly negative character, and he impressed the fans with it. Manju Warrier, the Malayalam cinema star, essays the female lead, while Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veeran, Ajay, and GM Sundar appear in crucial roles. After the success of his last two films with H Vinoth, Ajith returns with him once again with a promising film. Ghibran scored music for Ajith for the first time in Thunivu, while the cinematography is handled by Nirav Shah.

