Tuesday, February 21, 2023
     
Urfi Javed’s Uber cab driver runs away with her luggage in Delhi, she lashes out for women safety

Urfi Javed is all shocked as her Uber cab driver ran away with her luggage and came back completely drunk after 1 hour.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: February 21, 2023 21:55 IST
Urfi Javed
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@URF7I Urfi Javed's Instagram uploads

The social media sensation, Urfi Javed never fails to make headlines, she always makes sure to be in the limelight. Most of the time she burns the internet with her bold and sultry fashion sense but this time she has a serious request for women's safety. On Tuesday, she requested Uber India to ‘do something about the safety of girls’ after her Uber driver ran away with her luggage in Delhi. She took to social media and narrated the whole incident.

Sharing the details of her Uber driver on Twitter she wrote, "Had the worst experience with @UberINSupport @Uber in Delhi, booked a cab for 6 hours, on my way to the airport stopped to have lunch, the driver vanished with my luggage in the car. After interference from my male friend, the driver came back completely drunk after 1 hour @Uber_India"

She also posted a video about her experience on her Instagram stories. "Uber India please do something for safety for us girls! Had the worst experience today. Like the driver vanished with my luggage and came back two hours later", she wrote.

India Tv - Urfi Javed

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@URF7IUrfi Javed's Instagram post

Seeing the request, Uber India also reacted to her post and wrote, “Hey, we've escalated this issue to our concerned team. A member of our safety team will get in touch with you at the earliest. Appreciate your time and patience.”

Taking the advantage of the situation, our netizens couldn't hold their horses and started commenting on Urfi's post. One of the users wrote, “Good experience… You definitely need such experience in life ….” The second one said, “Use metro. Many people will take selfies and you will get more publicity.” The third one said, “That’s why autos are best next time book auto.” The fourth one said, “Daru ka nahi apke husn ka nasha ho gya hoga use.”

On the work front, Urfi Javed shot to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss OTT. Apart from that, she has also been featured in daily soaps like Meri Durga, Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniyaa, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and others.

 

