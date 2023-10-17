'Two giant films...' Prithviraj Sukumaran breaks silence on Salaar-Dunki clash

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will be releasing on December 22, alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki

South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently spoke about the clash the Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki on this Christmas. The actor will be seen in Prashant Neel's directorial, playing the bad guys. And recently during a media interaction, Sukumaran spoke about the biggest clash of the year.

Prithviraj Sukumaran said that the fact that his film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will be releasing alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is humongous 'Leave everything else, as a film lover I love it! The actor added that he is excited that during the holiday season, there are two giant films, by two giant filmmakers, starring two big stars, and diametrically opposite in every possible parameter like the story and narrative.

Sukumaran further added by saying that he's surely going to watch both the movies and is looking forward to it. "When did this last happen, that over a holiday season, we had two such big films. What better year than 2023 to celebrate Indian cinema like this.," said Prithviraj Sukumaran.

For the unversed, Rajkumar's first film with Shah Rukh Khan, titled Dunki was scheduled to release on Christmas this year. But later the makers of Salaar also announced that their film would be releasing on the same date. Rumours of Dunki being postponed were also circulating on social media but a close source to SRK's film said that their release date is not being extended.

Significantly, this is the second time that Shah Rukh Khan is geared up for the biggest clash of the year. Lat time, it was Aamir Khan's Ghajni Vs SRK's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and both the films were super hits on the box office and Ghajni became the first Indian film to enter 100 crore club.

Latest Entertainment News