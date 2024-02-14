Twinkle Khanna's witty reply to Akshay Kumar for his 'bromance over romance' post with Tiger Shroff

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will clash with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are currently busy with their next release. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Akshay shared a post on his Instagram handle with his BMCM co-star and wrote that he chooses 'bromance over romance this Valentine's Day'. Now, Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her wittinness has a perfect reply for her husband.

Earlier today, Akshay shared a couple of pictures with Tiger Shroff with a caption that reads, ''Bromance over romance this Valentine’s Day.'' In one of the pictures from the post, Akshay is seen giving his hand support to Tiger for a high jump on a beach.

Check out Akshay's post:

Reacting to the post, Twinkle reshared it under Stories section and wrote, ''Celebrating Valentine’s Day with someone he clearly loves more than me.''

Check out Twinkle's post:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Twinkle Khanna's latest Instagram Stories.

Akshay and Tiger have been recently sharing several behind the scenes pictures and videos from their shootiung in the Middle-East.

Deets about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Last month, the makers along with the lead actors shared the first teaser of the upcoming flick. ''Dil se soldier, dimaag se shaitaan hai yeh, Bachke rehna inse, Hindustan hai yeh,'' they wrote along with the teaser.

Apart from Akshay and Tiger, the upcoming actioner also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is the main antagonist in the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the possible 'apocalypse'.

The film is slated to hit the big screens in April on the occasion of Eid. It will be clashing with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

