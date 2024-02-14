Shilpa Shetty writes to PM Modi on creating history with Ram Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/X Shilpa Shetty pens a letter to PM Narendra Modi.

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra penned down a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing her profound gratitute for his contribution in the construction of iconic grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In the letter, she congratulated and appreciated PM Modi's contribution in fulfilling dreams of millions of people by building the Ram Mandir.

In the subject line, she wrote, ''Congratulations and Appreciation on fulfilling millions of people dream of building Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya Dham.''

The letter was written in Hindi which loosely translated as, ''While some read history, and others learn from it, individuals like you (PM Narendra Modi) have the extraordinary ability to recreate it. You have rewritten the 500-year-old history of the Ram Janmabhoomi. Heartfelt gratitude for this. Your name will forever be associated with Lord Shri Ram for achieving this auspicious feat.''

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra's social media handles shared the image of the letter and wrote in Marathi which after translation reads, ''Famous actress @TheShilpaShetty recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him. Sri Rama was in exile for 5 centuries. Finally that exile ended. That too because of Modiji's efforts.. Shilpaji has thanked the Prime Minister for this. You can also mail a letter of thanks to the Prime Minister on the email id namo@bjpcc.org, we will publish some selected letters on media platforms.''

For the unversed, Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony was held on January 22, 2024, which was attended by many popular personalities including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Rohit Shetty, among many others.

