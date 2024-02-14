Bramayugam: Mammootty's character name changed ahead of film's release, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bramayugam will release on February 15, 2024.

Ahead of Bramayugam's theatrical release, the film has landed in a controversy after a court case is filed by Punjamon Illam, a Brahmin household in Kerala, for defaming the reputation of their family for being involved in evil magic. Now, the name of Mammootty' character in the film, which was previously known as Kunjamon has been changed to Kodumon. The movie is set to release tomorrow.

As per Live Law, the petitioner in his plea stated that his family historically engaged in ritualistic practises documented in the book 'Aithihymala'.

''If the name of the lead character and its traditional home is not changed the same will cause serious prejudice to the petitioner, his family members, ancestors and successors” stated the plea.

As per the petition, no one from the movie crew spoke with the family about the subject matter of the movie.

The petitioner had sought to revoke the certification of the film under Section 5E of the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

The plea was closed by Kerala High Court after the filmmaker's submission that Mammootty's character name have been changed to address the petitioner's concerns. They have also submitted that they have applied to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to change the name of the lead character.

The case was heard by Justice Devan Ramachandran.

About the film

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the horror thriller also stars Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Arjun Ashokan in key roles. The film will release on February 15, 2024.

The first look of the film was unveiled on the occasion of Mammootty's 72nd birth anniversary. Last month, the makers released the first teaser and its trailer was unveiled at an event held in Abu Dhabi.