Top 10 Romantic Korean Dramas and their IMDb ratings - A Business Proposal to Crash Landing on You

Top 10 Romantic Korean Dramas: Kdramas have amassed massive popularity, especially in India, over the last couple of years. From K-pop music to crushing on the stars, fans are now all over the cute antics shown in these shows. Their hand signs and love vocabulary have become a part of every young fan's dictionary. The rise of the popularity of the Kdramas can also be credited to its light-hearted storylines, eye-pleasing cinematography and fun and comforting scenes. They appear to have struck a perfect balance between mush and sensitivity. Shows like Crash Landing On You have dealt with issues like the tensions between South Korea and North Korea alongside a beautiful love story. On the other hand, Descendants of the Sun shows how it is not easy to overcome everything and fall in love.

Let's have a look at the top 10 romantic Korean dramas that have high IMDb ratings and have struck a chord with the fans as well.

Crash Landing on You - 8.7

Starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, Crash landing On You is one of the most popular South Korean shows. It deals with a controversial love story of a celebrity businesswoman Yoon Se-ri from South Korea and an army officer Jeong-hyeok from North Korea. The dramatic show attracted many fans for the cute chemistry between the leading duo and the spectacular storyline. The show is available to watch online on Netflix.

Twenty Five Twenty One - 8.7

Twenty Five Twenty One is a love story between Na Hee-Do played by Kim Tae-Ri and Back Yi-Jin, played by Nam Joo-Hyuk. The story spans through the years 1998 to 2021 and revolves around five characters. It was a commercial hit when it released this year and fans have been loving the romance shown via beautiful scenes. Twenty Five Twenty One is available to watch online on Netflix.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay - 8.6

It's Okay to Not Be Okay is a beautiful romantic Kdrama starring Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji and Oh Jung-se. While many believed to have fallen in love with the show because of Gang-tae and Ms. Ko's push-and-pull dynamic, others claimed that the two leading pairs were just a sight for sore eyes. All the 16 episodes of It's Okay to Not Be Okay are available to watch online on Netflix.

My Liberation Diary - 8.5

The South Korean show My Liberation Diary is another example of a heartfelt love story. It starred Lee Min-ki, Kim Ji-won, Son Seok-koo, and Lee El. The show became popular for its dialogues and meaningful monologues, along with the relatable storyline. The show is available to watch online on Netflix.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha - 8.5

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a 16-episode South Korean drama starring Shin Min-a as Yoon Hye Jin and Kim Seon-Ho as Hong Du Sik. The show revolves around a dentist who sets up her practice in a seaside village where she meets a jack-of-all-trades man. He is held high in the village. As the two cross paths, they begin to fall in love. The show is available to watch online on Netflix.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo - 8.4

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo is a romantic comedy starring Lee Sung-kyung, Nam Joo-hyuk, Lee Jae-yoon and Kyung Soo-jin in leading roles. The story involves a collegiate weightlifter and a collegiate swimmer as they fall in love with each other through a series of events. The show attracted much attention for breaking Korean beauty stereotypes as the leading woman was shown as a bulky weightlifter who proved she is worthy of love. The show is available to watch online on Netflix.

Descendants of the Sun - 8.3

An injured soldier meets a surgeon and falls in love. However, the two are hesitant to be with each other because of their polar opposite ideologies. This is the story of Descendants of the Sun. Starring Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, DOTS earned massive popularity because of the sizzling chemistry of the leading duo. All the 16 episodes of Descendants of the Sun are available to watch online on Netflix.

Snowdrop - 8.2

A story of a North Korean spy and a university student falling in love, Snowdrop had been instantly in the headlines and surrounded by controversies after its release. Netizens had slammed the drama for 'historical distortion'. The show, which is set in the backdrop of 1987, starred K-pop band BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae in lead roles. All the episodes of Snowdrop are available to watch online on Disney + Hotstar.

A Business Proposal - 8.2

Recentrly released Kdrama A Business Proposal is already taking over the internet. The show starring Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu, and Seol In-ah is popular for its hilarious romances and of course, the kissing scenes are just too cute. The show has managed to melt many hearts and continues to do so. A Business Proposal is available to watch online on Netflix.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim - 8.1

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim is based on the novel of the same name and stars Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young in lead roles. It tells the story of how the life of an egocentric and self-centred heir of a business changes completely when his assistant decides to quit. The romantic kdrama is a hit among the viewers with an IMDb rating of 8.1. The show is available to watch online on Netflix.

