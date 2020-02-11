Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna poses with boyfriend Eban Hyams, pic goes viral

Tiger Krishna Shroff may not have any plans to step into Bollywood, but she makes sure to hog the limelight on social media through her pictures. Krishna loves to spend time with her boyfriend, Eban Hyams, who is a basketball player by profession. The star-kid recently shared picture of herself and her beau on social media, which has now gone viral for all the adorable reasons.

Krishna Shroff posted a super cute selfie with her boyfriend Eban Hyams on her Instagram story, on Tuesday. In the picture, the couple, dressed in causal outfits, can be seen happily posing for the camera. Tagging Eban on her Instagram story, Krishna wrote: "Love you." A few hours later, Eban also shared the same picture on his Instagram story and added a heart emoji to it. Krishna and Eban, who have been dating for some time, frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles.

Krishna Shroff

For the unversed, Krishna Shroff is three years younger than Tiger.