Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer crosses Rs 160 crore mark

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest film Tiger 3, which released on Diwali had a massive opening and is going strong with box office collection each day. This was one of the highly anticipated films of 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan. Tiger 3 is the third instalment after "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai". This is also the fifth instalment of Aditya Chopra's spy universe after the latest edition of War and Pathaan in the chronology.

After crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, Tiger 3 has crossed yet another milestone. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the spy action has earned around ₹20.1 crore nett in India on its fourth day for all languages. The film has so far minted Rs 168 crore in India. The film's overall occupancy rate on Wednesday had an overall 18.78% Hindi Occupancy.

According to the Sacnilk, the spy thriller opened with ₹44.5 crore on Diwali day, which also marked Salman Khan’s highest opening so far. The movie minted ₹59 crore on the second day and on the third day, it grossed ₹42.5 crore at the domestic box office.

Tiger 3 occupancy rate on Day 4, Hindi

Morning Shows: 13.46%

Afternoon Shows: 18.69%

Evening Shows: 22.00%

Night Shows: 20.97%

About Tiger 3

Besides Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 stars Emraan Khan in a lead role. It also stars Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Ranvir Shorry, Kumud Mishra, Aamit Bashir, and Vishal Jethwa in titular roles. Tiger 3 is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and the fifth film of the YRF Spy Universe besides War and Pathaan. It also has cameos of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir and Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan.

