'Sab theek hai...', netizens react as Deepika plants a kiss on Ranveer to celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated 5 years of their wedding anniversary on Tuesday. However, they have been dealing with trolls ever since they appeared on Koffee With Karan s8. But seems like the actors are unaffected by all the hate, as Ranveer took to his Instagram and posted a lovey-dovey picture with his wife. The couple celebrated their anniversary in Brussels, Belgium and in the picture Deepika can be seen hugging and planting a kiss on Ranveer's cheeks.

Where Ranveer is in an all-black ensemble, Deepika can be seen wearing a grey-coloured long coat. Her hair is tied in a bun and the actor is donning a no-make-up look. Ranveer wrote '5 years of infinity' in the caption and fans have been showering love to the couple in the comment section.

Watch the Instagram post here:

Also Read: THIS is why Kareena Kapoor wanted to unfollow Karan Johar on Instagram

Fans also seem relieved as the actor posted a lovely picture with his wife on Instagram. An Instagram user wrote, "Sab theek hai idher, relax guys" Another user wrote, "Mashallah! nazar na lage". Past few days the couple was engrossed in controversy and trolling, however, their loyal fanbased stood by the actors and even defended then amid all the backlash.

Moreover, Deepika Padukone recently broke her silence over the massive trolling that she had to face due to her revelations about her open relationship. The actor said that when she feels really strongly or passionately about something, she doesn't think twice about expressing herself. "I’ve grown to become this person where I’m not afraid of speaking my truth or owning up to mistakes. I’m not afraid of saying sorry and I’m okay to be the only person in the room who has a different point of view", Deepika told The Vogue.

Latest Entertainment News