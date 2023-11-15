THIS is why Kareena Kapoor wanted to unfollow Karan Johar on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena revealed the reason she wanted to unfollow her BFF Karan Johar on Instagram

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been known for speaking her mind. The actor recently graced the Koffee With Karan season 8 couch along with her sister-in-law and actor Alia Bhatt. While she was herself on the Koffee couch, Kareena revealed the reason she wanted to unfollow her BFF Karan Johar on Instagram and it has everything to do with fashion!

Karan’s pout selfies and style have always been a point of talk but Kareena has a different opinion of them. Talking about the same, the Tashan actor said, “I think these days, with that backdrop of your terrace, Balenciaga Sweatshirts and Givenchy and this and that you. Everybody is going crazy. I am only firing him by sending messages saying, what are you doing? I am unfollowing you now if you continue this, your photoshoots from the top angle with those bada glasses." Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt were not only left speechless but both of them could just laugh on Kareena's opinion.

Kareena Kapoor recently also talked about the reason behind marrying Saif Ali Khan after living with him for 5 years. While talking to The Dirty Magazine, Kareena said that wanting to start a family and have kids was the reason she decided to marry the Tashan actor. "The reason behind getting married nowadays is to have kids. I mean otherwise today you can just keep living together," said the actor.

On Kareena Kapoor's work front, she was recently seen in the film Jaane Jaan directed by Sujoy Ghosh, with which the actor marked her OTT debut. She can be seen in Hansal Mehta's next film, about which no official announcement has been made yet. This film will be released in the year 2024. Apart from this, Kapoor will also be seen in Singham Again opposite Ajay Devgn.

