Did Nana Patekar SLAP his fan while shooting? Find the truth here

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar remains in the headlines for his controversial statements and strong acting. But recently he did something due to which he is constantly being trolled on social media. Today a video went viral on social media, where the actor could be seen slapping a young boy for asking a selfie. Not only Nana Patekar is being called out on social media, but users are trolling the actor left and right. However, now the director of the movie, Anil Sharma has made a big revelation and silenced everyone calling Nana a rude actor on social media.

What is the whole incident?

For the unversed, Nana Patekar reached Varanasi to shoot his upcoming film Journey. In this viral video of the actor, it can be seen that he is standing with his team and crew members. During this time, suddenly a fan approached Nana Patekar with his phone to take a selfie. As soon as he started clicking the photo, the actor got angry and slapped the fan, because of which people are trolling him fiercely. Fans are criticizing Nana Patekar a lot for his behavior. But now the real truth of this video has come to light.

Director Anil Sharma while talking to Aaj Tak said that this is not a real incident, but it's part of film shooting. Nana Patekar did not slap anyone but he was just shooting the film. Anil Sharma further said, 'The scenes of the film have been shot on the streets of Banaras. In which the actor had to slap a person. But many people were present there at that time and this part of the shooting was captured on camera. Nana Patekar is being unnecessarily criticized on social media. But the truth is something else.'

Nana Patekar was last seen in the film The Vaccine War directed by Vivek Agnihotri. However, the film did not get much response.

