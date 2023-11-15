Wednesday, November 15, 2023
     
Video of Nana Patekar SLAPPING fan during film shoot goes viral | WATCH

A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein Nana Patekar can be seen slapping a fan who tried to click a selfie with him. The video has triggered a massive backlash on social media. Watched it yet?

Shruti Kaushal Written By: Shruti Kaushal @ShrutiKaushal_ New Delhi Published on: November 15, 2023 12:23 IST
Nana Patekar slaps fan
Image Source : SCREENGRAB Actor Nana Patekar

Veteran actor Nana Patekar is hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons. A short video is being widely circulated on social media wherein the actor can be seen smacking a fan who approached him to take a selfie. Reports said the actor was shooting somewhere in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. 

In the viral video, Nana Patekar can be seen wearing a cowboy hat and a blazer. The moment a fan approached him, he smacked his head following which his team tried to handle people gathered at the spot. 

Watch the video here: 

The actor, who hit headlines during the #MeToo movement in India, recently appeared in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. 

