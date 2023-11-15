Video of Nana Patekar SLAPPING fan during film shoot goes viral | WATCH

Veteran actor Nana Patekar is hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons. A short video is being widely circulated on social media wherein the actor can be seen smacking a fan who approached him to take a selfie. Reports said the actor was shooting somewhere in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
In the viral video, Nana Patekar can be seen wearing a cowboy hat and a blazer. The moment a fan approached him, he smacked his head following which his team tried to handle people gathered at the spot.
Watch the video here:
The actor, who hit headlines during the #MeToo movement in India, recently appeared in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War.
