Video of Nana Patekar SLAPPING fan during film shoot goes viral | WATCH

Veteran actor Nana Patekar is hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons. A short video is being widely circulated on social media wherein the actor can be seen smacking a fan who approached him to take a selfie. Reports said the actor was shooting somewhere in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

In the viral video, Nana Patekar can be seen wearing a cowboy hat and a blazer. The moment a fan approached him, he smacked his head following which his team tried to handle people gathered at the spot.

Watch the video here:

The actor, who hit headlines during the #MeToo movement in India, recently appeared in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War.

