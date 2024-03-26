Tamil actor-comedian Lakshmi Narayan Seshu, dies at 60

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Actor and comedian Seshu

Tamil actor Lakshmi Narayan Seshu who is best known for his brilliant acting skills and perfect comedy timing has passed away at the age of 60. The actor breathed his last in a private hospital in Chennai in the presence of his near and dear ones.

Actor Seshu's health had deteriorated before and he was treated in a private hospital. According to reports, on March 15, Seshu suffered from a heart attack due to which he had to be admitted to the hospital. After the news of his demise spread, fans and celebrities from the film industry expressed their condolences on social media.

Seshu's demise was confirmed by his close friend and popular actor Redin Kingsly. One user wrote, "Rest in peace......sir we. Loved ur jokes in some movies u acted with Santa Anna". Another wrote, "Rest in Peace,sir".

For the unversed, Seshu made his film debut in 2002 with Dhanush's movie titled Thulluvadho Ilamai. The film also featured Sherin Shrinagar, Abhinay, Ramesh Khanna, Gangeshwari and Vijayakumar among others. He has also worked in a popular TV comedy show Lollyu Sabha, which gained him more recognition. After his stint on the show, he was called the comedy king of the South. He has also worked in films including Gulu Gulu, Nai Sekar Returns, Bulidup, A1, Dikkiluna, Draupadi and Vaddakkupatti Ramasamy among others.

