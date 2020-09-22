Taapsee Pannu’s 'Thappad' gets two nominations at the prestigious the 14th Asian Film Awards

Anubhav Sinha-directed drama film Thappad has now bagged two major nominations at the 14th Asian Film Awards. Thappad which got critical acclaim in the country at the time of its release happened to strike a chord with the audience overseas as well. The film featuring Taapsse Pannu in the lead has been nominated for the ‘Best Film’ and ‘Best Editing’ category at the honourable award function.
Reacting to the same, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared the news on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "Look at the company Thappad is in.. #Repost @asianfilmawardsacademy with @get_repost"
The 14th Asian Film Awards nominations were released today. A total of 39 films from 11 countries and regions are nominated for awards and it will present 16 awards recognising artistic and technical achievements in Asian cinema. For the first time ever the awards presentation will align with Busan International Film Festival. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the awards presentation will be broadcast online.
In his statement, Sinha said that he had no idea that his film will get the global appreciation. Expressing his happiness, he said, "When I was working on Thappad, I didn’t know that the thought or the messaging of the film would be accepted and appreciated so well, even globally. It’s only when I spoke to my non-Indian friends based in USA, Germany, Taiwan and Malaysia, that I got to know about it. I was actually planning to base the backdrop of the movie in a non-metro but the women members of my team informed me that the issue is prevalent in cities and upper-middle-class families too."
The 14th Asian Film Awards' nominations were listed last week where 39 movies were selected from 11 countries. Along with this, the award show will honour 16 creative and technical achievements across Asian Cinema. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the organizers have decided to broadcast the whole awards ceremony virtually this year.