Sushmita Sen SHUTS DOWN trolls who called her 'gold-digger'. Read her BOLD statement

Sushmita Sen, former Miss Universe, often remains in the news for her personal life and alleged affairs. The actress has never shied away from showcasing and talking about her dating life. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the Aarya actor talked about the time when she was linked with businessman Lalit Modi and was called a 'gold-digger'. She said, ''I'm enjoying all the memes, but if you're calling someone a golddigger, at least don't monetise her. And check your facts. I like diamonds, not gold. Anyway, that was another experience, another phase, and things happened. And if I was going to marry someone, I'd be married to them. I don't try. I either do or I don't.''

She also spoke about the time when she took to her social media account to clarify that she has not married Lalit. ''I just put out one post on Instagram because sometimes I think when people keep quiet, their silence is mistaken for weakness or fear. I just needed to put out one post to let them know I am laughing. After that, I was done with it,'' she added.

Meanwhile, Sushmita was recently spotted at a star-studded Diwali party in Mumbai but what caught everyone's attention was the person she was seen coming out of the event holding hands. It was none other than her former beau Rohman Shawl.

On the work front, she recently returned with the third season of her popular crime thriller series titled Aarya.

Her last film was a biographical drama series titled Taali, where she portrayed the role of a transgender activist.

