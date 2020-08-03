Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SUSHANTMEANSINSPIRATION Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police urges BMC to Free IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from 14-day quarantine

Bihar Police on Monday urged Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to release its senior IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from the 14-day quarantine and allow him to smoothly carry out investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The state police wrote a letter to the civic body protesting its move against its senior officer, who was specifically sent to Mumbai on Sunday to probe allegations of abetment to suicide raised by the late actor's father.

The BMC has refuted the Bihar Police claim of any conspiracy and has said it was a normal protocol being followed amid the Covid-19 outbreak for any person travelling from outside to Maharashtra.

The state police force has called the BMC's move to send Tiwari into quarantine upon reaching Mumbai on Sunday as "against rules".

The Patna City SP was sent to Mumbai to assist a four-member team of Bihar Police that landed here just days back.

Bihar's DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Monday said it was not "appropriate to forcefully send Tiwari into quarantine".

Sanjay Kumar, Inspector General (IG), Patna Zone, in the protest letter addressed to the BMC chief, requested for immediate release of Tiwari from quarantine so that he can perform his duties.

"It's wrong to send our officer in Mumbai into quarantine, considering the guidelines of the process. BMC could have exempted him but it didn't do so," Kumar wrote in the letter.

The IG noted in the letter that Mumbai Police was officially informed about Tiwari's visit to the city, and taking that into consideration, it's "totally inappropriate to send the IPS officer into quarantine".

Tiwari, an IPS officer of 2015 batch, was sent to Mumbai to conduct a parallel investigation into Sushant's death after the late actor's father, K.K. Singh filed an FIR on July 25. It was the first FIR in the case, despite the Mumbai Police investigating the case for nearly 50 days since Sushant's death.

Sushant, who hails from Purnea, was found hanging at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14 following which the city police started its probe.

K.K. Singh has accused his son's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members for allegedly abetting his suicide. He filed the FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna.

DGP Pandey had earlier told reporters that Bihar Police would reveal all facts associated with the matter.

