Sunny Deol's team REACTS to reports of Akshay Kumar saving his bungalow from auction | Read here

Sunny Deol’s villa, located in Juhu in west Mumbai, was earlier being auctioned by the Bank of Baroda to recover a loan, said to be around Rs 56 crore, given to the actor. However, a day after the statement was made, the bank withdrew the e-auction notice and claimed that there was a technical glitch. Now, a media report claimed that Akshay Kumar stepped forward to help Sunny with his loan repayment and allegedly offered to pay a 'huge chunk' of the loan for Sunny. To clarify the same, India TV reached out to actor's team.

According to Sunny Deol's manager, the reports of Akshay Kumar helping the former is untrue. "Completely untrue and false, " said Sunny's manager.

Did Akshay help Sunny?

A report by Bollywood Hungama read, "Akshay Kumar had a meeting with Sunny Deol on Sunday, August 20, hours after the news of the notice spread like wildfire. He immediately decided to help the Gadar 2 (2023) actor. As part of the deal, Akshay Kumar will be paying a huge chunk of the debt. Sunny Deol will then repay the loan to Akshay Kumar in a stipulated time. The next step for Sunny Deol is to immediately initiate a meeting with the bank officials."

The news of Akshay helping Sunny has come just days after their recently released clashed at the box office. Akshay starrer OMG 2 was released alongside Sunny’s Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol's auctioned bungalow

On Sunday (August 20), the Bank of Baroda released an advertisement mentioning that the recovery of the loan is Rs 56 crore and interest. The auction was scheduled for September 25 at the reserve price of Rs 51.43 crore. The auction ad also named Sunny Deol's real name, Ajay Singh Deol, and his villa situated at Gandhi Gram Road in Juhu, North Mumbai. On Monday, the bank released yet another ad stating that the auction has been withdrawn due to technical reasons.

The bank, which has attached the property, Sunny Villa located on the Gandhigram Road in the tony Juhu area of the megapolis, has fixed the reserve price for the auction at Rs 51.43 crore and an earnest money deposit of Rs 5.14 crore.

Apart from the Sunny Villa, the 599.44 square metre property also houses Sunny Sounds, which is owned by the Deols, and is the corporate guarantor to the loan, while his actor-politician father Dharmendra is the personal guarantor of the debt, according to the auction notice.

