Sunny Deol's BIG statement on Shah Rukh Khan during Koffee With Karan 8 goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL Sunny Deol's BIG statement on Shah Rukh Khan

Though Sunny Deol has buried his hatchet with Shah Rukh Khan, but seems there's still some angst. While talking to filmmaker Karan Johar on his popular chat show Koffee With Karan, Sunny said that SRK has made actor into a commodity.

He made the remarks when KJo asked him to name a good and a bad quality about Shah Rukh Khan. Responding about his good quality Sunny said that SRK is 'hardworking.'

He expressed his disapproval of Shah Rukh Khan's approach to the film industry by stating, "What I don't like about him is making the actors a commodity." Sunny's answer left Karan astonished, who exclaimed 'oh God!'

Sunny-SRK infamous feud

While speaking to senior journalist Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny Deol described the feud between him and Shah Rukh Khan as 'childish'. He had said, "At some point in life, you reach a stage where you can let go of past grudges and realize that what happened in the past was just petty and immature behaviour.

The duo allegedly didn’t speak for 16 years after Darr. However, Sunny has maintained that it wasn’t deliberate. "It’s not that I didn’t talk but I just cut myself off and I don’t socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai," he had said during Aap Ki Adalat.

For the unversed, Sunny and SRK had a strained relationship for many years after working together in the film Darr'. It was reported that Sunny felt that he didn't get the prominent role he expected, and Shah Rukh Khan's character took the limelight, even though Sunny was the protagonist.

However, after 'Gadar 2' success, Shah Rukh Khan was asked by a fan about the movie during an #AskSRK session. Showering praise on Sunny, SRK had said,"Yeah loved it!!"

Latest Entertainment News