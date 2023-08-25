Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 makes history, becomes FIRST film screened at new parliament building

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gadar 2 makes history

Not just the box office, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have managed to create new records of success with Gadar 2 at the new parliament building as well. The film has been enjoying a blockbuster run at the box office and breaking several records. Now, it is also set to create history again by becoming the first film ever to be screened in the New Parliament building for Lok Sabha members. Gadar 2's director, Anil Sharma announced the good news on X (formerly known as Twitter). The film will be shown to the members of the Lok Sabha for three days starting today, August 25. The screening will be hosted by Zee Studios.

Anil Sharma wrote, "ASP is thrilled to get an email about screening #gadar2 in the new Parliament building at Balayogi auditorium for three days beginning today (August 25), for members n vice president .. n others. What an honour for Team #gadar2."

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is currently on cloud nine as the film is shattering every major box office record. As the film entered Rs 400 crore club, The actor took to his Instagram handle and expressed his joy. In the video, Sunny is heard saying "First and foremost thank you all that you liked the film so much. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much.. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all and we will go ahead.''

''This all happened because of you all. You liked the film, Tara Singh and Sakeena. Thank you,'' he added.

About Gadar 2

‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. The film follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. The film has taken the box office by storm, crossing the coveted Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office.

