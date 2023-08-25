Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan motion poster | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jawan motion poster

Shah Rukh Khan's looks in Jawan have intrigued the people ever since the prevue and songs have been released. The prevue which showcased high-action with a pinch of mystery, fans have been going gaga over his bald to romantic looks in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan dropped a new motion poster, which showcases all his avatars from the film. Sharing the same, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Yeh to shuruaat hai The Many faces of Justice yeh tee hain... abhi dhaal baaki hai... yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai. Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch...abhi Jawaab baaki hai. There's purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning... Wait for the Ace..!!

Directed by Atlee, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also feature Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Riddhi Dogra among others. The upcoming action thriller will also have a special appearance of Deepika Padukone. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is all set to release in theatres on September 7.

'Jawan' is SRK’s second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from films. He will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

