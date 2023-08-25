Dune Part Two, Lord of the Ring: The War of the Rohirrim release delayed until 2024

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dune Part Two, Lord of the Ring: The War of the Rohirrim

The ongoing writer and actor strikes in Hollywood have resulted in delaying several films back to next year. The strikes have impacted the ability to effectively market the film. However, there's still a possibility for more delas, as there still seems to be no end in sight for the strikes. The latest is that the WGA categorically rejected an offer from the AMPTP that the guild claims wasn't a meeting to make a deal.

The release of Dune: Part Two, one of the fall's most anticipated films, has been postponed from November until next year, Warner Bros has confirmed. Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction sequel had been set to open on November 3, but will instead release in theatres on March 15 2024.

Warner Bros is opting to wait until its starry cast can promote the follow up to the 2021 Oscar-winning Dune.



Starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Fergunson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Lea Seydoux among others.

Sony also pushed its next Ghostbusters film from December to next year and removed the early 2024 release Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse from its schedule.

As part of the Dune delay, Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures are shifting Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire one month to April 12. Warner Bros' Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will vacate that April date and move to December 2024.

Warner Bros didn't change its other 2023 releases, including Wonka (December 15), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 20) and The Colour Purple (December 25).

