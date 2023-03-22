Wednesday, March 22, 2023
     
  4. Sonu Nigam's father gets duped of Rs 72 lakh; police launch an investigation

Sonu Nigam's father' former driver has been booked for stealing 72 lakh from his residence. The police have launched a probe based on CCTV footage.

Reported By : Rajiv Singh Edited By : India TV Entertainment Desk | New Delhi
Updated on: March 22, 2023 21:17 IST
Sonu Nigam's father gets duped of Rs 72 lakh
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEESHANIGAM Sonu Nigam's father gets duped of Rs 72 lakh

Sonu Nigam's 76-year-old father was robbed of Rs 72 lakh from his Mumbai home on Wednesday. The singer's father Agam Kumar Nigam, resides in the Windsor Grand building in Oshiwara, Andheri West, and he told police that he suspects Rehan, who formerly worked as a driver.

The police launched an investigation into the incident after Agam Kumar made a complaint. Sonu Nigam's father believes Rehan broke into the residence using a duplicate key and took Rs 72 from the digital lock in the bedroom. According to authorities, Agam Kumar and Nikita (Sonu Nigam's sister) examined CCTV footage of their society, which showed their driver Rehaan carrying the bag towards his flat on both days.

On the basis of the statement at Mumbai's Oshiwara police station, the police started searching for Rehan by registering a case against him under Sections 380, 454 and 457 of the IPC.

Recently, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of actor Rajinikanth, was the victim of a similar event at her residence. The filmmaker lodged a complaint with the police that her gold jewellery and ornaments were missing from the locker in her residence. She lives there with her two sons and has named three of her servants to be behind the burglary at the residence. She claims that the jewellery was kept in the locker at her home and was stolen.

In her complaint with the Teynampet police station in Chennai, Aishwarya said that she was not staying in the home for long stretches and the house servants were frequenting the place. She said that the ornaments were worth Rs 3.6 lakh, but the value of the jewellery could be much more. 

(With inputs from IANS)

