Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Aasif Sheikh opens up on cast leaving the show: 'nobody misses anyone'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AASIFSHEIKH Actor Aasif Sheikh opens up on cast leaving the show

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is one of India's most popular cult comedy series, having aired for eight years. The show's rib-tickling characters and captivating storyline amuse the audience. The cast of the play includes a number of well-known and skilled actors, including Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Shubhangi Atre, and Saanand Verma. Over the years, several actors have bid adieu to the show for their own reasons. Now, actor Aasif Sheikh who plays Vibhuti Natrayan Mishra in the sitcom, opened up about cast members leaving the show. The actor addressed how no actor on the program is indispensable, and those that leave the show are not missed.

Speaking to ETimes, Aasif Sheikh said, "Nobody misses anyone. I am sorry nobody misses people who have left the show. People who have joined in now, the audience loves them and appreciates them. I strongly feel that in Bhabi Ji no artist is indispensable."

The actor went on to say that viewers watch the show for its content rather than for any specific actors. "I get a lot of messages from fans that they will stop watching the show after I leave, but I know that nothing of this is going to happen. The audience will watch the show, and it doesn’t matter if I am there or not. People don’t watch the show for an artist they watch it for the content," said Aasif.

He added, "The audience who watches Bhabi Ji are very loyal, they have been watching the show for years and they also share their valuable feedback and we consider all the comments and take them seriously. We work a lot on our content and it is only because of the love that we are still here."

Also read: Swara Bhasker gets mocked for importing her walima lehenga from Pakistan

Also read: All That Breathes OTT release: Here's where to watch Shaunak Sen's Oscar-nominated documentary

Latest Entertainment News