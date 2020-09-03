Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIBANIDANDEKAR Shibani Dandekar comes out in support of Rhea Chakraborty asks “Where are 15 Crore Rhea’s stolen?”

Ever since Rhea Chakraborty has come out and spoken up about her side of the story in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, a lot of celebrities have been supporting her. Recently, model and actress Shibani Dandekar spoke in favour of Rhea after Sushant’s family accused her for drugging him and stealing his money.

In an interview with India Today, Shibani spoke up against Rhea being called a ‘gold digger.’ She even questioned about the money which is alleged to be stolen by her. She said, “Where is this money that she's stolen? Please tell me. Where are these 15 crores that she has stolen? Have we found it yet? I mean, you know, it's just so easy to paint that picture, isn't it? It's so easy to date a high-profile person and then have people say that you are only dating them for that reason.”

On the drugging allegations against Rhea, Shibani said, “Well, she certainly was not drugging him. See, I'm not going to get into the case because that's really for the investigating officers to handle and this is the problem. Everybody has something to say about this. Let them do their job. It is not up to us to decide the facts of the case and try to figure out what is going on. This is not a trial by media, we need to let the professionals do their job on this. All I know is that she was looking after him, she was helping him the best that she could, whether that meant, you know, seeking advice from doctors, whether that meant being there for him or her and her family did everything in their power to be by his side and look after him. And they understood the importance of mental health.”

Dandekar even shared a post for Rhea on her Instagram handle.

Apart from Shibani celebrities like Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Lakshmi Manchu, have also come out in Rhea’s support.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. His case is now being investigated by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

