Shah Rukh Khan tops IMDb's most popular Indian actors list, Alia and Deepika at...

IMDb has announced its list of the year's most popular Indian stars with Shah Rukh Khan leading in the first place. Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone made it to the list in second and third position respectively. 2023 has been a blockbuster year for Shahrukh Khan. He is the most successful actor of 2023 with films like Pathaan and Jawan. Both films have earned a total of more than Rs 2000 crore at the box office. Now the actor will soon be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. It is believed that this film will also prove to be a blockbuster at the ticket window.

Alia Bhatt has credits including RRR, Gal Gadot- Jamie Dornan starrer Heart of Stone and most recently Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii. Deepika Padukone was seen this year with Shah Rukh Khan in both films. Apart from this, she has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again with Akshay Kumar. Wamiqa Gabbi, who has become an OTT star after solid roles in "Khufiya", "Jubilee", "Kali Jotta", and "Modern Love Chennai", takes the 4th position, followed by lady superstar Nayanthara who played the female lead in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan at 5.

List of IMDb Top 10 Popular Indian Actors

1. Shah Rukh Khan

2. Alia Bhatt

3. Deepika Padukone

4. Wamiq Gabi

5. Nayanthara

6. Tamannaah Bhatia

7. Kareena Kapoor

8. Sobhita Dhulipala

9. Akshay Kumar

10. Vijay Sethupathi

