Shaakuntalam Box Office Collection Day 1: Decent opening for Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Dev Mohan’s film

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shaakuntalam Box Office Collection Day 1

Shaakuntalam Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film hit the theater on April 14. The spectacular visuals of the film and Samantha's Shakuntalam look were praised by everyone. Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, Samantha's film evolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala, daughter of sage Vishwamitra and Apsara Menaka, who was in love with King Dushyant, portrayed by Dev Mohan. The film, which is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar (Rudhramadevi), witnessed a decent opening on Day 1.

Shaakuntalam Box Office Report:

Shaakuntalam received rave reviews from fans, audiences and critics. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "The entire cast of #Shaakuntalam truly brings to life the world of the mythological story and especially the lead, #SamanthaRuthPrabhu- what performance! She has also dubbed in Hindi herself for the first time with this one, and it is sure to strengthen her connect and hold in the Hindi markets as well! Well done."

According to early trade reports, "Shaakuntalam performed well on its first day at the box office. It earned Rs 5.00 crore India net for all languages. Shaakuntalam had an overall 32.60 per cent Telugu Occupancy on Friday, April 14, 2023."

About Shaakuntalam

Shakuntalam is a mythological drama, whose world is depicted in a very beautiful way. Shakuntala was abandoned by her parents in her childhood due to some reason and she grew up in sage Kanva's hermitage. When Shakuntala met King Dushyant, the duo fell in love and married Gandharva. King Dushyant leaves Shakuntala in the ashram and returns to his kingdom, promising to take her back after doing the necessary work. But Dushyant forgets about Shakuntala due to Durvasa Muni's curse, then Shakuntalam tells the story of Shakuntala's sacrifice and struggle.

The other important actors include Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan. Talking about the film, Samantha had said, "It's a love story. And love is like a universe in itself. Our cultural heritage is rich. And the story of this film is inspired by one of our oldest classics. Apart from the story, the movie has high-level graphics and special effects."

The film is released in Telugu states 2D and 3D formats besides in its dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

Latest Entertainment News