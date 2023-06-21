Follow us on Image Source : SNAPSHOT SatyaPrem Ki Katha song Sun Sajni OUT: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan will have you shake a leg | WATCH

Sajid Nadidawala's SatyaPrem Ki Katha is one of the most-awaited romantic dramas this year. After giving a blockbuster hit with Bhool Bhoolaiya 2.0, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to win hearts again with SatyaPrem Ki Katha. On Wednesday, the makers dropped its dance number, 'Sun Sajni' making fans groove to Garba beats.

The teaser of 'Sun Sajni' just dropped yesterday and gave a glimpse of this grand Garba celebration song. Well decked up with grand celebration visuals, colorful canvas, and heart-thumping Garba beats, 'Sun Sajni' is a one-song that is truly going to set its rule. Bringing the youngest superstar Kartik Aaryan well dressed in Gujarati Kedia for the first time, he also set his feet on the dance floor. This will be the first time where we see Kartik and Kiara performing garba and one cannot miss out on their sizzling chemistry in this garba dance number.

'Sun Sajni' is crooned by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, and Piyush Mehroliyaa. Music is composed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics of the song are given by Kumaar.

Moreover, having given two soulful melodies, Naseeb Se and Aaj Ke Baad, and an upbeat dance number, Gujju Pataka, 'Sun Sajni' is another addition to the chartbuster album of Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Watch Sun Sajni here:

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will hit the silver screen on June 29, 2023.

