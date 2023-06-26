Follow us on Image Source : SNAPSHOT SatyaPrem Ki Katha song Pasoori Nu out: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan's song leaves internet divided | WATCH

After dropping the teaser of SatyaPrem Ki Katha's song Pasoori Nu, makers on Monday released the full song. Featuring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in the video, the recreated version is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Arijit Singh.

The video shows the leads, Kiara and Kartik romancing each other in the picturesque mountains of Kashmir. Giving it an aesthetic touch, both the leads can be seen wearing white outfits.

Kartik Aaryan shares Pasoori Nu video

Sharing the song with his fans, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Aa chale, leke tujhe.. Hain Jaha Silsile… Feel The Magic of Love with Arjijt Singh’s Midas Touch!"

Watch Pasoori Nu here:

The original Pakistani song has been crooned by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Penned by Gurpreet Saini and Ali Sethi, the music is by Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi. Soon after the recreated song was released, the internet couldn't keep calm and flooded social media with reactions. Pasoori Nu has left Twitter divided. While a section of social media users is smitten by Arijit Singh's voice, others slammed the makers for ripping apart such beautiful song.

One user wrote, "U can ignore Bollywood but u can't ignore Arijit Singh's melodious voice." Another user wrote, "Maturity is when you realise that Arijit's pasoori version is miles better than Pakistan's Pasoori version. Well done Arijit for making that terrible song better. Pakistanis can ask their song producers. They received atta in exchange for selling rights of this song."

Others who are against this recreation also reacted to it. One user wrote, "Pasoori Nu shameless Bollywood stop stealing other country songs they have ruined such a beautiful song." Another user wrote, "I guess makers wanted some controversy b4 the release of the film.. unki free promotion ho jaye film ki ! Clearly a lazy attempt.. even Arijit couldn't save it!

Check Twitter reactions here:

