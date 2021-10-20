Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 'Satyamev Jayate,' says NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede after Aryan Khan is denied bail

On October 20, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's 23-year old son Aryan Khan's bail application was rejected by Mumbai's Special NDPS court. As per the verdict, he will continue to remain in Arthur Road Jail. NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in an exclusive conversation with India TV said, "Truth has won...Satyamev Jayate."

Earlier, the Mumbai magistrate's court had sent the accused to 14 days of judicial custody. Post which, their lawyers filed a bail plea. After today's (October 20) hearing, their lawyer said they will now move High Court for the bail.

On October 2, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. They arrested Aryan Khan with seven others including Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs.

NCB argued that Aryan Khan's custody should be extended as the agency needs to confront him and Arbaaz with another accused Achit Kumar who was arrested based on disclosers made by Aryan.

Also read: Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: No bail for SRK's son Aryan Khan, lawyers to move high court

On October 13, NCB presented the copies of their reply to the lawyers concerned on bail applications of Aryan Khan and others involved in the drug seizure case. After arguments made by both parties, the court adjourned the hearing for October 14. The NDPS court in the next hearing had announced that it will deliver the verdict on the bail plea of Aryan Khan on Oct 20.

Also read: Mumbai Drug Bust Timeline: What happened before and after Aryan Khan's arrest

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.