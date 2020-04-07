Exclusive: Salman Khan transfers money to Bollywood's daily wagers hit by lockdown, will send next month too

Salman Khan extends support to daily wage earners

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has come forward to help the daily wage earners of the film industry. Salman had pledged to bear the expenses of 25,000 workers from the film industry amidst the lockdown due to COVID-19. Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) received the account details from 19,000 workers. Some of the workers voluntarily said that their financial condition was stable to sail through this pandemic and insisted that FWICE helped those who need the monetary help badly. Speaking exclusively to India TV, Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel said that Salman will transfer next month too in order to help them.

General Secretary of FWICE Ashok Dubey lauded this gesture by the member workers and confirmed that “Salman Khan had asked for the details of 25,000 workers. We received details from 19,000 member workers. Out of which 3000 workers had already received 5000 rupees each from Yash Raj Films. So we have sent the details of remaining 16,000 workers to Salman Khan and he has started the money transfer. Soon everyone will receive the money.”

Dubey added that FWICE received 1.5 cr from the producers guild today as well as more help is coming the association’s way. After Salman Khan has transferred the money, FWICE will evaluate other member workers and distribute money to them. It will also decide on how to help the members if the lockdown is extended.

When India TV contacted Salman Khan's manager and spokesperson Mr. Jordy Patel regarding this initiative, he said: "We have started distributing money to all individual accounts of the daily wage workers as per list sent by federation about 18550 approx. Salman feels that this crisis is not going to end soon so he has pledged that he will again give the workers money next month to over come their daily needs and and required they will he will decide on the third month as well".