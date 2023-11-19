How much Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' earn on weekend? Full box office collection here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 Box Office Collection on Day 7

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's spy thriller film Tiger 3 was released on the occasion of Diwali. There is a lot of craze among the audience regarding the film as it entered the Rs 100 crore club on the third day of its release. At the same time, on the 6th day, the film joined the Rs 200 crore club at the domestic box office, while the worldwide earnings of the film reached Rs 300 crore. Now the 7th-day collection of the film has also been revealed.

According to the report of Sacknilk, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Tiger 3 did a business of Rs 13.44 crore on Friday. And on the seventh day, the film has collected Rs 17 crore. While there was a decline in the film's earnings on the sixth day, the film gained some momentum on the seventh day. Talking about the total collection, the film has earned Rs 217 crores in India alone, while the worldwide earning figure of the film has reached Rs 317 crores.

Also Read: World Cup 2023 Final: From Jonita Gandhi to Akasa Singh, full list of artists to perform at closing ceremony

Tiger 3 enters Rs 300 crore club

Tiger has reached Rs 300 crore club. In such a situation, Tiger 3 will cover the cost of the film from its earnings. Let us tell you that after the success of the film, the star cast of Tiger 3 i.e. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi recently attended the success event. Tiger 3 is the third film of the Tiger franchise and the fifth film of the YRF spy universe. Salman and Katrina were seen together in both Tiger's films. But this time in the third installment of the film, Emraan Hashmi has been seen in the role of villain for the first time.

Latest Entertainment News