World Cup 2023 Final: From Jonita Gandhi to Akasa Singh, full list of artists to perform at closing ceremony

ICC Men's World Cup 2023 is just one day away from its conclusion in Ahmedabad on Sunday. At the world's biggest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will lock horns with the Australian team for the trophy. Over 1 lakh fans will be in attendance to watch the game and millions will be watching it live from the comfort of their homes. To make the game more exciting, BCCI on Saturday released a full list of events and celebrities, that will make the final memorable.

List of artists performing during India vs Australia World Cup final match:

Jonita Gandhi - Popularly known for the song Halamithi Habibo, the Indo-Canadian singer will perform during the innings break.

Pritam Chakraborty - Well-known Bollywood music composer Pritam will also perform live during the innings break.

Akasa Singh - The 'Kheech Meri Photo' fame will perform live at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Amit Mishra - The singer known for voicing several chartbusters will also perform during the innings break.

Nakash Aziz - The 38-year-old singer, has worked as an assistant to composer AR Rahman will also perform at the World Cup final match.

Tushar Joshi - The singer is famous for several Bollywood chartbusters including Rasiya from Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

About IND vs AUS World Cup Final

India and Australia to lock horns on Sunday for clinching the most prestigious title in cricket, the World Cup. Both the teams have played exceptionally well throughout the tournament and have faced each other in the league stage once, which was won by Team India.

Despite the fact that the final match will be played on the Indian soil and in a stadium filled with Indian fans, Aussies can not be considered an easy team to defeat. Australia has won the coveted title on five different occasions while India have two World Cup trophies in its name.

