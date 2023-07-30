Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office report: Ranveer-Alia's film collects Rs 16 cr on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is on a winning run at the box office. The film, released on July 28, collected Rs 16 crore on its second day. As per sacnilk.com, the total collection of the romantic comedy now stands at Rs 27.10 crore. With mixed to positive word-of-mouth, the film is expected to cross Rs 40 crore easily by the end of its first weekend. On its opening day, the film made Rs 11.10 crore at the domestic box office. Dharma Productions on Saturday took to its social media handles to share the figures and wrote ''Your prem for their kahaani is ringing through the box office! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year - in cinemas now!''

About the film

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in supporting roles. The film also marks Karan Johar's return as a director after a long gap of seven years. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaan also features a cameo from Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. However, all these cameo appearances are seen in one of the songs of the movie.

Review

The movie is more than about Rocky (Ranveer) and Rani (Alia). It also features a love story of the veteran actors, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, which plays a vital role in weaving the 'Prem Kahaan' of the leads.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaan has also taken a big opening in the overseas market as it clocked $1.24 million despite competition from Hollywood's film Oppenheimer and Barbie. The film has also become 2nd highest grosser (Hindi) of 2023 in the international market.

